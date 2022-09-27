Michigan State Police trooper shot on Detroit's west side

Michigan State Police say an undercover trooper was shot early Tuesday morning on Detroit's West Side.

According to MSP, the trooper was conducting surveillance near the 14000 block of Riverview when shots were fired from an upstairs window of a home.

One trooper was hit multiple times and taken to Sinai Grace where he is being evaluated. He was transported by MSP to the hospital

Residents are being asked to avoid the area as the suspect is at large.

Police say they have barricaded the block and are trying to determine where the suspect may be.

Latest update from MSP at 4 a.m. in the video below

MSP provides 4am update on trooper shot

MDOT also said that the I-96 exit ramp to Telegraph is closed due to the ongoing police incident.



We will have more updates on 7 Action News This Morning.