AT&T to hike rates on numerous older unlimited cellphone plans

If you have an older unlimited cellphone service plan from AT&T, you could be in for an increased bill.

The company will be raising the monthly cost of most of its retired unlimited plans. For those with a single line, the monthly fee will go up $10 a month. For those with multiple lines, the monthly charge will increase by $20.

The new prices go into effect in August.

AT&T said those with the following plans will be affected:



AT&T Unlimited & More Premium

AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced

AT&T Unlimited & More

AT&T Unlimited Choice II

AT&T Unlimited Plus

AT&T Unlimited Choice

AT&T Unlimited Plan

AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced

AT&T Unlimited Value Plan

AT&T Unlimited Plan (with TV)

AT&T said customers can go to att.com/change, or call 800-331-0500 to consider other plans that might provide a better value than the retired plans.

According to U.S. News and World Report, AT&T has the largest overall network. However, it ranks No. 7 out of nine companies for its unlimited plans, the publication says. Tello has the highest-rated unlimited cellphone plan.