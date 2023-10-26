Children's activity centers sold at Walmart recalled after 38 injuries

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that about 115,700 Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers sold at Walmart have been recalled after reportedly injuring 38 children.

The CPSC said the centers' straps can detach or break while in use, posing fall and injury hazards to the child. The CPSC said there have been 141 reports of the straps detaching or breaking.

The CPSC said the injuries have all been "minor."

The units were sold at Walmart locations throughout the U.S. for about $70 from November 2020 through this month. Those in possession of recalled activity centers are urged to stop using them and contact Cosco parent company Dorel for a replacement.

Cosco will ask owners to cut through the straps of the activity center and send a photo of the cut straps to get a replacement.

The CPSC said the recall involves model Nos. WA105FZW and WA105GML. The CPSC said the activity centers are sold in blue and pink, and have two removable toy animals on the play tray at the front of the seat and two toy animals hanging from the front two poles.

Owners can contact Cosco via email at CoscoActivityCenterRecall@djgusa.com or online at https://www.coscokids.com/ to get a replacement.

The CPSC posts updated recall notices on its website every Thursday. You can search past CPSC recalls on its website. You can also be among the first to learn of product recalls by signing up for emails directly through the CPSC.

