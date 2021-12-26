Christmas Day Tragedy

DETROIT,. - It's a Christmas tragedy. A mother and her daughter killed inside their home.

“Very tragic, horrible situation on Christmas," said Detroit police chief, James White

The plan was to meet a family home on Prevost on Detroit's westside.

“Like many of us today we went to a family members house for dinner," Chief White adds.

That dinner never happened.

The family of a 57-year-old woman found her body along with her 13-year-old body inside the house.

“Her 13-year-old handicap daughter both shot and killed in this home," said White.

He tells us the girl was in a wheelchair. "It’s not often I’m speechless but this is just one of those days. It’s a tragedy. It’s Christmas. I don’t know what could’ve sparked so much rage," he shares.

Investigators are looking for a person of interest. They say 62-year-old Dwayne McDonald is the man they are looking to question. Police tell WXYZ that he is the husband of the older victim found in the home.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this double-homicide is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 8 th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.