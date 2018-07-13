Detroit Recovery Project and Brandon Novak help addicts battle opioids

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Recovery Project works tirelessly to help those struggling with addiction. It also aims is to find solutions for the opioid crisis and others.

Andrea Isom was the mistress of ceremony at their town hall meeting.

Once the event concluded, she sat down with the keynote speaker Brandon Novak. Novak was a professional skateboarder, a stuntman, an actor, and a star. He was on top - until he hit rock bottom.

The young man who was living a dream was also in crisis. Brandon was addicted to drugs and alcohol.

“I was an IV heroin and cocaine user for 20 years straight. I drank, smoked, sniffed and ate for 24 years straight,” says Novak.

Thirteen treatment centers later, Brandon is now brand new.

“Now I stand here before you, more than 3 and a half years sober, just bought my first home, I’m a productive member of society," he says proudly.

Now, Novak works in the treatment field and is committed to helping others beat their demons as well.

“If you're out there struggling and you're looking for a way out, call me, personal phone number, 610-546-2608. Call me; we can do this thing together,” he said proudly.

Andre Johnson, President, and CEO of The Detroit Recovery Project chose Novak as its keynote speaker because he delivers a raw, heartfelt message about his journey.

Johnson is celebrating his sobriety, his long-term recovery of 30 years.

“Three decades, this has been the most rewarding part of my life ever, thus far,” says Johnson.

Johnson has a goal of raising $30,000, to give 30 $1000 scholarships to young people affected by drug and alcohol addiction.