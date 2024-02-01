Costco Next is the hidden deals site you’ve never heard of

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Costco is great for deals on wholesale quantities of your favorite items — but the giant warehouse chain is known for carrying just the most popular products in a retailer’s line, which is one way it keeps costs down.

If you’re looking for deals on other things from the brands you see at Costco, though, there’s a way to find them. Just visit Costco Next, an online site that introduces you to different products from Anker, TravelPro, Viking, Sahara, Zwilling, Mushie, Body Glove and other suppliers you’ve shopped at the warehouse chain’s locations.

You can get steeply discounted prices exclusive to Costco members — more than 20% off in many cases, and much higher for others. And there are additional sales, too: at Baggallini right now, for example, Costco members get 30% off the already-discounted Costco Next prices through Feb. 25.

Instead of just the one or two Baggallini styles you see at warehouse locations, here you can buy many options in different colors. For example, the Modern Pocket Crossbody Bag is just $34.99 right now, off a regular price of $ 49.99 at Costco Next (and $75 at the Baggallini website), and it’s available in six colorways.

Costco Next is also offering the Reserve Ceramic Nonstick 12-Inch Frypan in black with a gold-tone handle, which normally costs $149.99 on GreenPan’s site, for just $68.99.

Costco Next doesn’t carry inventory; it simply directs you to supplier’s websites after prompting you to log in with your Costco membership number, and it is those retailers that handle customer service and shipping. You should also know that Costco Next items don’t qualify for Executive membership benefits, so buying off these sites won’t go toward your reward.

Of course, to get these deals, the most important thing you’ll need a Costco membership. A regular Gold Star membership costs $60 per year, while the Executive version, which gets you 2% back on all your purchases, is $120 per year. Join today to get access to the hidden deals at Costco Next!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.