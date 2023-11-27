Costco’s popular appetizer plates are on sale as a big holiday deal

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The big Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping blitz is almost over, but that doesn’t mean deals are stopping. Right now, you can get the popular Costco appetizer plates for as little as $9.99!

The Costco discount on the overandback Appetizer Square Plate 6-pack takes $5 off the original purchase price, and you’ll be able to take advantage of the deal through Dec. 3.

Costco

$14.99 (was $19.99) at Costco

As for details on where you can get this popular set (other than just telling you it’s from Costco), the pieces are available to shop both online and in stores. The overandback Appetizer Square Plate Set retails for $14.99 on the Costco website and is marked down from the original $19.99 price. Or, if you want to save a little more, Apartment Therapy reports you can buy the popular Costco appetizer plates at your local store for just $9.99, a $5 savings off the regular $14.99 price tag.

This deal only lasts through Dec. 3 or when supplies run out — and the blue set is already gone online. Plus, many stores are running low on stock of this trendy, hosting gift, so you’ll want to grab yours before they disappear off of the shelves or online inventory.

What makes this set so popular? First, they are hand-painted with modern designs that add style to mealtime. Their size is ideal for appetizers, small meals or desserts.

Each plate is made of stoneware, which ensures durability with easy upkeep. The dishes can go into the microwave for fast re-heating and right into the dishwasher for cleaning.

Here’s the big kicker with the plates and this deal, though. You need a Costco membership. If you’re not already a member, you can sign-up on the Costco website. When you choose the Gold Star level, you’ll get an entire year’s worth of Costco perks for $60. That breaks down to just $5 a month!

Whether you’re hosting a full holiday dinner or just a cookie party, these plates will have your table looking amazing for your guests.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.