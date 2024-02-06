Country music star Toby Keith dead at 62

Country music star Toby Keith has died at age 62, according to a statement on his official website.

"Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time," the statement read.

Keith announced in June 2022 that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2021.

"I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery," Keith said in June 2022. "So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait."

Keith did not embark on a full tour after his cancer diagnosis, but continued to be active on the country music circuit after taking an 18-month break to "focus on his health."

In December, he played in a three-night set of performances in Las Vegas, marking his return to a live stage. The Dec. 14, 2023, concert in Las Vegas turned out to be his last.

In November, he released his final album, "100% Songwriter," which featured his most iconic solo-written songs.

Keith has produced 32 No. 1-ranked songs, and 42 songs that have appeared in the Top 10 of Billboard's country music chart.

He is perhaps best known for his 1993 single "Should've Been a Cowboy."

In addition to being a hitmaker on the country music circuit, Keith also established a foundation in 2006 that supports pediatric cancer patients in Oklahoma.

