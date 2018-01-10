Detroit 2020: Woman planting seeds of hope while helping others rehab houses

DETROIT (WXYZ) - One block of Yellowstone Street on Detroit's west side may not seem like much to some folks, but what you don't see is Sonia Brown planting seeds of hope in the neighborhood she calls home.

Brown is known to many as "Auntie Na," and for several years she's been opening her door to people in need and anyone who has no place to stay.

So, she started "Auntie Na's House" - a 501(c)(3) sponsored organization - to help feed, cloth and rehab several houses on Yellowstone for others as she helps to build her neighborhood back up.

Click on the video to hear from Brown and just a few of the people being helped in the village of support they've created to survive and thrive.

And click here if you'd like to help with a donation.