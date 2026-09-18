Detroit police shut down West Side smoke shop for selling marijuana without a license

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit police shut down a smoke shop on the city's West Side Friday after a month-long investigation revealed the business was selling marijuana without a license.

Officers placed an orange sign on the door of Blow Smoke Shop on West Seven Mile, shutting it down indefinitely.

First Assistant Police Chief Franklin Hayes said the investigation led officers to the business after learning marijuana was being sold there illegally.

"Our team learned that narcotics were being sold out of this location or this business that is not a license dispensary. From there our undercover officers went in and were able to make a purchase of marijuana products earlier this month, from there we followed up with a search warrant."

That search allegedly turned up several marijuana and THC-related products.

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"Including marijuana, marijuana edibles, pre-rolled marijuana products, THC vapes, resin wax products, and mushroom edibles," Hayes said.

A customer, Michael Hale, arrived just as police were leaving and was surprised to find the business closed.

"I was kind of stunned because they just reopened about two months ago again because they closed them down once because they weren't legal," Hale said.

No arrests were made Friday. The two individuals inside during the search warrant execution were issued ordinances for engaging in illegal occupation and for operating a marijuana facility without a license.

"The two individuals that were inside during the execution of the search warrant were issued ordinances for engaging in illegal occupation and for operating a marijuana facility without a license," Hayes said.

Police say the business could eventually reopen, but it is not clear if or when that will happen.

Hayes urged the community to report businesses suspected of selling marijuana without a license.

"We urge the community, if you find locations like this please reach out to us whether you call your local precinct, your neighborhood police officers, 911, if you see these locations please get it to us and we will to everything in our power to continue to make our city safe and hold businesses accountable."

We reached out to someone with Blow Smoke Shop but were unable to get in touch with anyone.

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