Keep Your Medium-Sized Pup Cozy This Season In These Adorable Dog Sweaters

OK, most dogs don’t really need clothes; they have plenty of fur to keep them warm as fall turns into winter. But when you see how cute they are in these fuzzy sweaters designed to keep them dry and warm when dealing with cold, wind and precipitation, you’re definitely going to want to splurge on fun, adorable dog sweaters for medium-sized pups. Winter is coming soon, and you should be prepared, right?

The Jecikelon dog sweater has amassed 29,200-plus reviews and kept an average of 4.3 out of 5 stars. The soft pet sweater currently comes in almost 20 colors and six sizes. These sweaters fit smaller dogs, according to the seller; the biggest size fits a dog that’s about 20 pounds. Measuring your dog and comparing the numbers to the Jecikelon size chart is highly recommended by reviewers.

“The best part is that the neckline is not like 99% of others,” according to Amazon reviewer Raizel. “These are very loose and NON-restrictive, nor cuts off their ability to breathe easily and move and play around. Also, the front legs go down just long enough to warm up their little legs without having them trip over it.”

The iChoue dog hoodie is an adorable, zip-up dog sweater with a hood and back pocket that’ll have your pup rolling with his homies.

The medium size sells for under $20 on Amazon. And with 10 colors and six sizes available, you should be able to find the perfect match for your pup.

It has 4.6 out of 5 stars in over 2,600 reviews and is made of 100% cotton. The hoodies are designed for the “wide chest and stocky body” of certain dog breeds, like Frenchies, pugs, English bulldogs and Boston terriers. But measure your other pups and these might fit them too.

“I’m thrilled with this product, and the quality is great,” wrote Amazon reviewer sheena doucette. “A bit snug at first, but loosened up after a few hours of running the fence line and being a mouthy jerk at the neighbors … a win … And pug seems happy with his fancy-ness and seems to enjoy its warmth.”

The Kurgo K9 Core Dog Sweater fits small to extra-large dogs and is on sale for $32.95 on Amazon.

The sweater is fleece-lined and has a zipper opening to fit a top-latching harness. Kurgo also says this can be layered with a thicker jacket on top when needed.

While on the more expensive end of our dog sweater list, the Kurgo K9 Core dog sweater still gets 4.6 out of 5 stars from almost 1,600 Amazon reviews.

“The quality of the sweater weave is excellent, and the fleece on the inside keeps them warm and dry, while being soft on their sensitive tummies,” Amazon reviewer Susie Geissler wrote of her dogs wearing the coats. “We put their harnesses on the inside of the sweater, and they have no problem accommodating the extra width.”

Stinky G’s Aran Sweater for dogs will give your pup the Irish look with its shawl collar and heritage knit vibe. The small- to medium-sized dog sweater currently comes in nine different colors and five sizes up to 35 pounds.

Amazon reviewers give it 4.6 out of 5 stars out of more than 2,200 reviewers. One wrote about becoming a Stinky G loyalist.

“I have tried numerous other brands of dog clothing through Amazon and had to send every one of them back due to weird sizing or overall quality/sewing/material issues,” wrote customer Lily Wilde. “Needless to say, we truly appreciate the quality and style choices of the Stinky G brand!”

Want a festive holiday vibe for your pup? Try this red and green plaid dog sweater from Kuoser. It comes in extra small to extra large sizes and is made from acrylic.

“Our Long-Haired Chihuahua Little Prince loves his plaid sweater and enjoys showing it off to friends and neighbors,” wrote Amazon reviewer George L. Winship. “He can move freely in it, jump and run, even relieve himself without getting it soiled. He even tries to help us get it on or off. I never thought I would ever buy clothes for a pet, but this outfit is practical, easy to clean and looks sharp always.”

He’s not the only happy Amazon purchaser. The Kuoser holiday plaid sweater has 4.5 out of 5 stars from 1,700-plus reviews.

The Mihachi dog sweater comes in three holiday-inspired patterns with colorful stripes. Choose from red and white snowflakes, black and white snowflakes, or rainbow dog and snowflake-patterned sweaters.

They come in small, medium and large for your good boy or girl. These Mihachi holiday dog sweaters have 1,400-plus reviews and 4.4 out of five stars on Amazon. One reviewer wrote that she loved the fit.

“The collar is long enough to fold down like a true turtleneck and is a great length for wearing up on super cold days,” Aunty Lor wrote. “He voluntarily helps to put it on … the arm holes were just a tad snug but like a freshly dried T-shirt, a light tug and perfect again.”

If you’re looking for a classic cable-knit sweater design for your doggo, try the Blueberry Pet wool blend dog coat. It comes in a number of sizes and colors, but at the moment you won’t find all colors in all the sizes available.

The Blueberry knit dog sweater has 4.5 out of five stars in over 3,700 reviews. The listing notes that the company was named one of America’s Best Petcare Brands by Newsweek and Statista in 2021 and 2022.

The interlock knit on this sweater prevents the edges from curling up and also gives it a softer feel. One reviewer said that as soon as this sweater was put on their cold dog “she was instantly more active.”

“I think she was feeling kinda fancy too,” Lisa Brewer wrote. “It was soft and stretchy. The bottom of the sweater is essentially not there. It’s more of a cape-like sweater. But either way she still likes it.”

The Expawlorer fleece dog vest has a pocket and fits smaller dogs perfectly in extra small to extra large sizes. It also has a ring on the back so you can connect a leash directly to it, which Amazon reviewer Holly loves.

“I love this sweater, I don’t have to put on a halter AND a sweater,” she wrote. “Easy on and easy off. I’ve washed it many times this winter and it has retained its shape. When it gets colder I put a coat over it. Perfect for my boys when we hit the trail.”

The Expawlorer fleece dog sweater also has almost 4,400 reviews and 4.1 out of 5 stars.

Your dog will be stylin’ in the Kyeese dog sweater with gingham lining and button details. The coat comes in sizes from extra-small to extra-large, but the medium-sized version is $12.77.

You can find around seven colors of these cable-knit sweater outer coats with a red, black and white plaid flannel accent at the bottom. They have a 4.4-star rating from more than 4,100 reviewers.

The sweater does have a slim fit so take that into consideration when picking a size.

With more than 20,700 reviews and a solid 4.2 out of 5 stars, the Gooby Fleece Vest is a safe bet for a dog sweater. It comes in more than 20 colors and five sizes with many colors in the medium size priced at $11.80.

This streamlined, fleece dog sweater also has a built-in leash clip on the back. These sweaters best fit smaller-sized dogs.

“It’s light enough that my cold-natured dogs can comfortably wear it in the house and not get too warm,” reviewer Alexandria, who has three different-sized dogs, said.

Are you a fan of dressing up your dog in sweaters when the weather turns chillier?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.