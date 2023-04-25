Dogs rescued from hoarding conditions can now find their forever homes

MUSKEGON, Mich. — After 80 days of being housed, treated, and cared for at humane societies and shelters in the Muskegon area, dozens of dogs can now be rehomed.

“We’re very excited. All the paperwork has been signed for the civil forfeiture,” said Lana Carson, the director at Pound Buddies Animal Shelter. “And that means that all of the dogs involved in this case can now be placed in their forever homes."

In January, Norton Shores police raided Cober’s Canine Rescue and carried away 78 dogs. Police said the dogs were being hoarded and living in “dreadful” conditions.

“And then you look at the condition that they came in,” Carson said. “Because of the prevalence of the disease and the distemper, which is highly contagious, that puts additional strains and precautions in bringing the animals in.”

Carson said the dogs were split up and cared for by several organizations, including the Muskegon Humane Society (now called Big Lake), Harbor Humane Society, and West Michigan Humane Society. Pound Buddies took in over a dozen.

“We took 18 the first night,” said Velvet Lyght, shelter manager with Big Lake Humane Society. “Eleven of them were very, very ill, and they went immediately into isolation to be observed and to have their tests done to see just how bad their sicknesses were.”

Then three dogs died, Lyght said. She’d seen the body camera video of the rescue and said it’s hard to see the conditions the dogs were living in.

“It’s overwhelming,” Lyght said. “The smell, the sights, the condition of the animals not only their body but their behaviors. And it truly, one person can’t take care of 78 dogs.”

The owner Lisa Cober has been charged with animal cruelty. However, because of the civil forfeiture, the dogs will not be returned to her care, Lyght said.

As for the animals, they spent 83 days in total in the various shelters receiving food, water, baths, medical attention, emotional evaluations, and a lot of love. Now they can be re-homed as soon as possible.

“The only thing that anybody involved in rescue wants is to care for that animal and then eventually find that amazing home that you know that they’re going to live the rest of there days out, have those walks and cuddle time, and find that right match,” Carson said. “So we’re really excited that they’re not going to be in the confines of the kennel and the shelter anymore.”

***For more information on adoption, click here for Pound Buddies and here for Big Lake Humane Society.***