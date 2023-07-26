Forgotten Harvest helping out those in need at Womack Temple in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Each year we work alongside Forgotten Harvest to help raise funds that feed thousands of families in need throughout metro Detroit.

We wanted to show what your goodwill looks like, so we headed to a distribution day in Inkster to see your generosity at work.

“This means a lot,” said one of the recipients driving up to the distribution center.

People are getting some help at Womack Temple in Inkster.

“We do it every Thursday except the 4th Thursday of the month,” said Jai Simon, Forgotten Harvest organizer.

The carwash-like efficiency of a Forgotten Harvest distribution is on full display. The need for it is too.

“Now I can feed my kids. And right now, I drive a school bus and we’re off for the summer, So, I don’t have any income, so this is what I gotta do,” said Miss Coco.

“As always, I wanna thank everybody for coming out and volunteering and to help build the community. Not just Inkster but the surrounding communities,” said Simon.

Sweet potatoes, cabbage, and all fruits of generosity from metro Detroiters. “They just gave us milk for the week ya know,” said Fred, a food pantry recipient. “I got hurt at work. If there wasn’t these little foodstuff for us, for me personally, I couldn’t, wouldn’t be able to afford to eat or anything else right now.”

WXYZ’s Brian Abel asked, “What does getting all of this food that I see in your cart? What does it mean to you?”

“It means, we take care of family with food and other stuff…We take care of our family,” said one child accompanying his father to pick up food.

The mission of Forgotten Harvest is close to our hearts here at Channel 7.

“Inflation has really taken a toll on so many families. The cost of everything has gone up so dramatically and it’s tough for people to put food on their table. We’re finding people that have donated to Forgotten Harvest a couple years ago asking for help today and so it hits hard for so many families,” said Mike Murri, WXYZ General Manager.

The impact of donations from Channel 7 viewers is substantial.

“It has a great impact on the community. For seniors that don’t have transportation to get around for young mothers with babies who can’t afford the prices at the grocery stores,” said Varbara, another recipient. “If it wasn’t for Forgotten Harvest for having these food drives. I don’t know how I could get it.”