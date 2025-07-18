Back-to-school shopping: Will prices be higher this year?

With rising prices and looming tariffs, many parents are watching their spending carefully as they prepare for back-to-school shopping. But the good news is that several major retailers are responding with price freezes and deals on essential items for the 2025 season.

Like so many parents in recent years, Cassie Owens has noticed inflation's impact on her back-to-school budget.

"A little bit more than I'd like obviously, but it seems like the prices have kind of steadied out over time," Owens said.

However, Nicole Gresham was pleasantly surprised at prices on notebooks and folders she found in Walmart this year.

"I think the prices are good. The notebooks are 54 cents, so I think that's pretty fair nowadays in 2025," Gresham said.

That's no accident. Walmart and Target have announced they are holding prices steady on hundreds of school items at last year's level.

Walmart says it has actually lowered prices on a number of popular school items, from glue to pencils.

"We have over 100 items under a dollar, and over 1,000 items under $5," said Jayna Hill from Walmart.

Hill noted that among the deals shoppers will find at Walmart stores are pencils and rulers for $1, and superhero backpacks for under $15.

Shoppers moving to big box stores for savings this year

Nearly half of respondents to consulting firm Deloitte's recent back-to-school survey say they plan to spend the most at mass retailers, up 15% year over year.

Brian McCarthy, who heads the firm's retail strategy, says economic concerns have parents seeking value, with 75% saying they're willing to switch to more affordable brands.

"Economic expectations and household financial positions have really dipped to the lowest level we've seen in really the past 5 years," McCarthy said. "What this means is parents are pulling back in all categories except clothing and accessories."

Parents also say they'll trim their personal budgets so they can buy school essentials. Deloitte says the average family plans to spend $570 per child in 2025, which is flat from last year, as parents watch the bottom line. So, if you hit the stores now, you may be pleasantly surprised like teacher Judy Johns, who was checking out the back-to-school aisles at Walmart.

"Composition notebook at 50 cents each, that's a good find," Johns said.

If your state has a sales tax holiday, you can take advantage of these low prices at big box stores, and save on sales tax at the same time.

And that way you don't waste your money.

