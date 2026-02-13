Does TrumpRx beat your pharmacy's prices?

CINCINNATI — A quick run to the pharmacy can feel like a major budget hit lately, and families say they are looking for anything that might bring those costs down.

Joani Crone said for her, prescription prices lately have been “ridiculous." She told us she gets her prescriptions from Kroger. Earlier this month, a new federal government-run prescription drug website called TrumpRx launched.

Crone said she was curious to learn more about it.

RELATED STORY | TrumpRX: What it is and how medical experts are reacting

“I was reading up on it just this weekend. I'll have to see, have to compare prices, and convenience means a lot,” Crone said.

WATCH: Here's what to know about TrumpRx and who might benefit from it

What is TrumpRx and who could benefit from it?

What TrumpRx offers

At Day's Pharmacy in Western Hills, Ohio, manager Kevin Day said he's been answering questions from customers about the new TrumpRx site.

Day said that Trump RX is not a pharmacy. Instead, he described it as a clearinghouse that connects users with manufacturers' websites, offering the lowest cash prices.

“A lot of families, unfortunately, have had to pay a lot of money for medications that are relatively inexpensive, and those new prices are even better, which is great,” Day said.

When you first visit trumprx.gov, you see this message: "Find the world's lowest prices on prescription drugs."

RELATED STORY | Trump announces effort to lower cost and expand coverage for weight-loss drugs

Currently, TrumpRx lists around 40 drugs. They include treatments for conditions like obesity, heart disease, diabetes and fertility.

Who could benefit

People without insurance

Anyone paying cash for medications

Patients with insurance likely already receive negotiated prices that may be lower than the options on TrumpRx. As an example, Day showed us Wegovy.

"For Wegovy, we get the pen and the pill," Day said.

Wegovy costs $199 with TrumpRx, the current lowest cash price, according to Day. But Day also pointed out a couple of downsides. First, the website currently offers only a few dozen drugs.

"There are 43 medications on it today. I assume that number is going to go up," Day said.

Second, it does not list generics — it only lists name brands. Day says his store offers the generic version of some of these for less, like the acid reflux drug Protonix, which costs $200 with TrumpRx.

"This is the most common drug we dispense. As a generic, we sell it for $14.85," Day said.

Prices can vary dramatically between pharmacies, even within the same chain. Like with any purchase these days, it pays to shop around, so you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").