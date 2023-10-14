DPD: Two adult males shot, 1 grazed in Detroit

The Detroit Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two adult males shot & 1 adult male grazed by a bullet in the 22300 block of W. Warren in Detroit.

Dearborn Heights Police Officers responded to Warren Avenue and Lamphere Street in the Northern area of the city after receiving reports of a shooting at around 3:45 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The investigation revealed that 2 individuals were shot & 1 grazed during the incident, which was originally reported to have occurred as vehicles were driving down Warren Avenue in Dearborn Heights.

The victims were privately conveyed to a local hospital & are in stable condition.

A thorough investigation by Dearborn Heights Officers and Officers of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives revealed the shooting occurred inside a former marijuana dispensary building in the 22300 block of Warren Avenue in the City of Detroit.

The case was subsequently turned over to the Detroit Police Department whose Officers are currently investigating the incident. Any questions related to this shooting investigation should be directed to the Detroit Police Department.

The investigation concluded there is no danger to the public as a result of the incident.