Dream Makers Ball: Your invitation to a night to remember for a cause you won't forget

WXYZ-TV — It’s easy to be enamored by the beauty of a rainbow, but weathering the storm is a different story. That's especially true if you’re in the shoes of a Michigan child facing a life-threatening illness. That child and their loved ones are often overdue for much-needed light and love, but finding those gifts is no easy feat.

That’s why The Rainbow Connection is inviting you to get on your feet and make a difference at the 10th Annual Dream Makers Ball. The nonprofit's fundraising extravaganza helps dreams come true for kids who sometimes take more trips to hospitals than playgrounds.

For your ticket to inspire hope by granting wishes, now is the time to save the date!

The Rainbow Connection is inviting you to MGM Grand on Saturday, May 18 at 6 p.m.

Dinner, dancing, and entertainment are on the menu for this year’s theme: The Greatest Showman. Raffles and auctions will add to the excitement of the annual ball.

Whether you’re flying solo or arriving at the dressy event with family and friends, making feel-good memories is a guarantee.

Another guarantee? The Rainbow Connection will leave no stone unturned, putting proceeds to work to turn dreams into a reality for Michigan kids braving battles with loved ones by their side.

From Disney World to shopping sprees and far beyond, the nonprofit has already granted more than 4,200 wishes since its inception in 1985.

The Rainbow Connection's dedication doesn't stop there. The nonprofit separates itself from the pack by welcoming Wish kids to stay connected before, during and after a wish is granted.

The team also hosts events throughout the year--and offers a competitive scholarship program, awarding as many Wish children as possible every year!

If you can’t make it to the 10th Annual Dream Makers Ball, you can still participate in the auction. The registration process is simple and grants you access to one-of-a-kind items and more.

Along with your invitation to reserve a spot at The Dream Makers Ball, you're always invited to spread the word! After all, lifting the spirits of children right here in Michigan is pretty darn rewarding.

There's also an opportunity to satisfy your sweet tooth (or someone else's!) by picking up a Smile Cookie or two at Tim Hortons locations across metro Detroit. 100% of Smile Cookie sales will benefit The Rainbow Connection. The campaign runs from Monday, April 29 through Monday, May 5.