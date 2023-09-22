Ed Sheeran is making an album he recorded in fans’ living rooms

Music superstar Ed Sheeran loves his fans and does some pretty incredible things to get closer to them. At various stops on his “Mathematics” live tour this summer, Sheeran would stop by local businesses to serve coffee and even randomly popped up at the merch stand at one concert stop.

But imagine being an Ed Sheeran fan who opens the door to find their favorite artist standing on the other side. He asks to come in and play some music that will ultimately become a new live album to be released later.

That’s exactly what happened to Kari Conaway, as seen in this video shared by the “Thinking Out Loud” singer on Sept. 9.

In a later post, Sheeran explained that he made a series of stops at fans’ homes to record a live, acoustic version of his upcoming album, “Autumn Variations,” scheduled for release on Sept. 29.

“So I did some surprise pop-up gigs in fans’ houses, secretly recording a live album of Autumn Variations where each song is recorded in a different fans living room, but all of it was a total surprise,” Sheeran wrote on his Sept. 20 Instagram post.” “We got to @kariconaway’s house at the end of the day, and I instantly knew it was gonna be a fun one.”

In a video Sheeran posted on TikTok, the four-time Grammy-winning artist sits down at an electric keyboard in Conaway’s room and sings a song from one of his previous albums, “+” (Plus).

The live version of the album does not have a release date yet. It will be the third album of 2023 for Sheeran, who released “—” (Subtract) earlier this year.

