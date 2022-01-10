2022 Golden Globes carry on without stars or telecast

Although the 2022 Golden Globe Awards was not televised or live-streamed on Sunday, members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and some of the night's big winners gathered to participate in the 79th annual awards show.

Before the event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, the show had been plagued with controversy.

In May, NBC announced it would not televise it due to diversity issues involving the HFPA, CNN reported.

Last February, the Los Angeles Times reported in an article that the organization had zero Black journalists among its members and members bribed journalists.

After the article, many Hollywood elites demanded reform, which the HFPA unveiled in October, including new codes and bylaws.

On Sunday, the show went on and the winners were announced via the Golden Globes Twitter account.

Some of the night's big winners included Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story," Netflix's “The Power of the Dog,” and HBO's “Succession.”

In film, the big winners of the night included Will Smith for his role in "King Richard," Nicole Kidman in "Being the Ricardos," Nicole Kidman, and "West Side Story's" Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose.

"Power of the Dog" also won for best drama, best director, and best supporting actor.

On the TV side, "Succession" won for best drama, best actor and best supporting actress.

History was also made on Sunday.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez became the first transgender actor to win a Golden Globe for her role in "Pose," and O Yeong-su became the first South Korean actor to win a Globe for Netflix's "Squid Game."