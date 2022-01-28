7 things to do in the D this weekend: From classic rock on strings to rooting for the Red Wings

DETROIT, (WXYZ) — It may be chilly this weekend, but that shouldn't stop you from having fun! Whether you're into sports or the arts, here are 7 fun events happening in the D.
Friday:
- Marble Bar presents: Terrence Parker / Dru Ruiz
- Marble Bar
- 9 p.m. - 2 a.m.
- Cover: $5
- Coen Brothers Weekend - Fargo
- Redford Theatre
- 8 p.m.
- Tickets: $5
Saturday:
- Glenlore Trails Aurora: Enchanted Forest Light show
- Commerce Township
- 5:30 - 8:30
- Tickets: $15 - $25
- Candlelight: Rock Classics on Strings
- The Masonic Temple
- 6 - 7:05 p.m.
- Tickets: $35
- Detroit Red Wings v. Toronto Maple Leafs
- Little Caesars Arena
- 7 p.m.
- Tickets: Starting at $52
Sunday:
- John O'Leary Memorial
- The Token Lounge in Westland
- 5 - 11 p.m.
- Tickets: $10
- An Evening with Bruce Dickinson
- The Fillmore Detroit
- 4:30 p.m.
- Tickets: $35 - $65