Aerosmith reschedules Little Caesars Arena show due to lead singer Steven Tyler's vocal cord damage

(WXYZ) — Aerosmith's September 18 concert at Little Caesars Arena has been pushed back to January 2024 due to a health issue for lead singer Steven Tyler.
In all, the band's next 6 shows have been rescheduled.
The band posted the following statement from Tyler on their website:
“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days. I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”
The statement also lists the following dates for the rescheduled shows:
Monday Jan 29 2024 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Wednesday Feb 14 2024 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Saturday Feb 17 2024 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Wednesday Feb 21 2024 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Monday Feb 26 2024 – Raleigh. NC – PNC Arena
Thursday Feb 29 2024 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Refunds will be available for those unable to attend. Fans with questions regarding refunds are asked to reach out to their point of purchase.