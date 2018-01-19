A blast to the past: Royal Oak Toy show offers vintage items and more

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) - Toy lovers, you may want to take a trip to Royal Oak Saturday January 20th for the Royal Oak Toy show. It's at the Farmers Market on 11 mile road from 9am until 2pm.

Tickets are $5 for adults, and kids 12 and under get in free.

The Royal Oak Toy Show is a nostalgic and collectible show that will have 180 tables this year. The toys cover various periods, but this year special emphasis will be give to toys manufactured in the 1980s and 1990s, including Transformers, Thundercats, Hot Wheels, Legos, and, as usual, many car-related and Detroit-manufactured pieces.

Also, GI Joe and military collectibles will be available from several different dealers.