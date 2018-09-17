Actor Ed Asner in Detroit for one man show -- "A Man and His Prostate"

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) - Who ever thought a man’s prostate problems could put audiences in stitches? That’s exactly what actor Ed Asner is doing in his new one-man show, “A Man and His Prostate,” written by Ed. Weinberger. Asner will perform onstage one night only: Saturday September 22nd at the Historic Players Club Playhouse, located at 3321 E. Jefferson in Detroit (Enclosed parking is provided). Tickets are available at https://www.papaweezeinc.org

Keep reading to find out how you can meet the star!

Papa Weeze Productions of Farmington Hills, Michigan is producing this hilarious and captivating comedy in which the actor famous for starring as Lou Grant in the “Mary Tyler Moore Show,” plays a new character: a man who wants to tell you about his prostate.

The plot is based on Weinberger’s true-life story about a prostate attack he experienced while vacationing in Florence Italy, and the difficulty he encountered trying to explain his problem at a hospital where English was not the prime language and was often incorrectly translated. Asner’s character uses comedy to enlighten people about a serious medical crisis-- and audience reaction has shown his work pays off in spades.

Papa Weeze artistic manager Barbie Weisserman believes Asner’s antics as he pantomimes his prostate symptoms to foreign doctors, is worth the price of admission alone. Additionally, Asner’s sardonic and deadpan delivery enhances some of the character’s priceless lines. While Weisserman admits the show is quite bawdy, she points out that it takes an issue that is serious and sheds light on it from the point of view of a “grumpy, clever and cunning old man who will make you fall out of your chair laughing.”



“A Man And His Prostate” delicately balances comedic and serious elements to help answer numerous questions about an important health issue. In doing so, the show serves as one sidesplitting and lifesaving public service announcement that can help men realize they need to get their own prostates checked.

Tickets for “A Man And His Prostate” cost $60 for general admission seating. VIP seating is available for $75. The VIP package includes a post-show “meet and greet” with Ed Asner, where he will sign copies of his book “The Grumpy Historian.” VIP patrons will be treated to light beverages and desserts at the afterglow. Tickets are available at www.papaweezeinc.org

