Annual 21-and-older fundraising gala returns to the Detroit Zoo on June 21

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Zoological Society (DZS) invites the community to see where life connects at an event like no other.

Sunset at the Zoo is back from 7 to 11 p.m. on Friday, June 21. This exclusive 21-and-older fundraising gala offers a unique experience with a strolling dinner featuring the finest restaurants in metro Detroit and more than a dozen food trucks, an open bar, special access to the Detroit Zoo’s habitats until twilight, a silent auction, live entertainment, live speed painting and much more.

Themed Where Life Connects, this year’s Sunset at the Zoo highlights the many ways the DZS creates meaningful connections between people, animals and the natural world so all can thrive. Money raised at this event will directly support the daily work that drives this mission – providing unique, up-close opportunities to connect with animals, creating programs that foster empathy and understanding, and collaborating with partners across the globe to safeguard wildlife and their habitats.

Advance tickets for Sunset at the Zoo can be purchased online at sunsetatthezoo.org. Tickets start at $250 for a main event ticket. VIP tickets, which include exclusive amenities and a VIP reception, are $600 each. Discounted group packages are also available.