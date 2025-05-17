Big Bounce America 2025 tour brings the bounciest, most action-packed experience of the year to Detroit

FRASER, MICH (WXYZ) — The Big Bounce America 2025 tour is bringing the bounciest, most action-packed experience of the year to Detroit, MI for two weekends beginning Saturday, May 17th, through Sunday, May 25th, at Steffens Park. It's located at 33000 Garfield Road in Fraser.

Featuring The World’s Largest Bounce House, The Big Bounce America is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and includes seven massive inflatable attractions including a newly expanded 24,000 sq. ft. World’s Largest Bounce House; the incredible 900+ ft. long obstacle course The Giant; the customized sports arena Sport Slam; the unique, three-piece, space-themed wonderland airSPACE; and the newly added deep sea foam party inflatable OctoBlast.

To learn more or to buy tickets, visit link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com