STERLING HEIGHTS, MI (WXYZ) — Doggies at the Disco is a fundraising event for Dachshund Haus and Corgi Rescue, a non-profit dog rescue located in Sterling Heights, that specializes in rescuing dachsunds and corgis.

Despite the rescue specializing in certain breeds, all dogs are welcomed at this event. Even if you do not own a dog but would still like to join, that is also fine.

Detroit Shipping Co. has a whole selection of food and drink options for you to enjoy, and there will be a dessert table, a DJ, and the venue will be decorated to the nines. Disco/70's attire for the dogs and humans is encouraged, but not a requirement.

For tickets, click on https://www.eventbrite.com/e/doggies-at-the-disco-tickets-1030058782547?aff=oddtdtcreator.

To learn more about Dachshund Haus and Corgie Rescue, visit Dachshund Rescue - Dachshund Haus Rescue