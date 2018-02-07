"Finding Neverland" gets standing ovation at Fisher Theatre

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) -

The Broadway hit "Finding Neverland" is captivating audiences at Detroit's Fisher Theatre. The dazzling musical focuses on how the real life writer J.M. Barrie was inspired to create the timeless story of "Peter Pan." CLICK THE VIDEO PLAYER TO SEE JOANNE PURTAN'S INTERVIEW WITH THE FAMOUS ACTOR WHO PLAYS "CAPTAIN HOOK."

"Finding Neverland" runs through February 18th. Tickets start at $39 and are now on sale at all Ticketmaster locations, by phone at 800-982-2787 and online at www.broadwayindetroit.com or www.ticketmaster.com . Tickets are also available for purchase at the Fisher Theatre box office.

Based on the Academy Award-winning Miramax motion picture by David Magee, and the play The Man Who Was Peter Pan by Allan Knee, Finding Neverland follows the relationship between playwright J.M. Barrie and the family that inspired Peter Pan, or The Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up – one of the most beloved stories of all time.

Here's what Broadway in Detroit says about the show: "This new musical, packed with mesmerizing visuals, irresistible songs and plenty of laughs, is a timeless story about the power of imagination… and spectacular proof that you never really have to grow up."

Here are performance times for Finding Neverland appearing through February 18, 2018 at the Fisher Theatre, located at 3011 West Grand Blvd., in Detroit