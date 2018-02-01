Hit Broadway musical "Into The Woods" captivating audiences in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) - Be careful what you wish for! The hit Broadway show "Into The Woods" returns this week to Stagecrafters in Royal Oak. It's the Stephen Sondheim classic mashup of musical fairy tales, in which the characters weave in and out of each other's stories.

The show runs through February 11th , on the Main Stage at the Baldwin Theatre, 415 S. Lafayette Avenue, in downtown Royal Oak. Tickets are available at www.stagecrafters.org



Into the Woods is a musical mash-up of fairy tales with characters jumping in and out of each others’ stories, hoping their wishes will come true. The Baker and his wife wish for a baby, Jack wishes his cow would give milk, and Cinderella wishes to go to the ball. But as the saying goes, be careful what you wish for.

"nto the Woods shows us what lengths people will go to fulfill their wishes, and what can happen when you are not careful about what you wish for,” says John Luther, director of Stagecrafters’ production.



Into the Woods is Stephen Sondheim’s most popular musical. It premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning numerous Tony Awards, including best original score and best musical book. “The music is amazing, you will feel, tap your feet, learn and grow with characters,” says Luther.

A film version of the play was released in 2014 to favorable reviews, and starred Meryl Streep as the Witch and Anna Kendrick as Cinderella. Into the Woods is rated PG-13 (parental guidance, may include some violence, mildly suggestive material and mild profanity) and runs approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes.



Show tickets are $23 on Thursdays and $26.50 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Senior and student discounts are available on certain days. Tickets maybe purchased online at stagecrafters.org (online handling fees apply) or by phone at 248-541-6430, Monday through Friday, from 10 am to 2 pm, using Visa or MasterCard. All seats are reserved and there are no refunds or exchanges on individual tickets. If shows have not sold out, tickets may be purchased at the box office one hour prior to the performance.

The Baldwin Theatre is located at 415 S. Lafayette., Royal Oak, MI 48067.



Remaining Dates and Times:

Thursday, February 1 @ 8 pm

Friday, February 2 @ 8 pm

Saturday, February 3 @ 8 pm

Sunday, February 4 @ 2 pm

Friday, February 9 @ 8 pm

Saturday, February 10 @ 8 pm

Sunday, February 11 @ 2 pm







