This is the final weekend for the hit Broadway musical "Into the Woods" in Farmington Hills:

Once upon a time, famous fairy tale characters wandered outside their limits in the land of make believe and discovered what happens when wishes really do come true -- at the Farmington Players Barn. Into The Woods, the Tony award winning musical (Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Book by James Lapine) opened last weekend to a standing ovation.

Fairy Tale Mashup

Into The Woods serves up a classic mash-up of some of the most beloved stories from your childhood, to tell a “coming of age” tale about characters coping when their lives fall short of expectations. It twists and combines various Grimm Brothers and Charles Perrault stories into a fantastic fable exploring the reality that unfolds once the fairy tale ends.

Director Kristi Schwartz of Canton says, “the beauty of Into The Woods” is that the barriers between villains and heroes are broken down and we see these familiar characters on the same level. Sometimes working together rather than against each other is the only way to achieve our wish.”

Reverse The Curse

The musical focuses on a childless Baker and his wife who go on a journey into the woods to reverse a curse placed on their house by a witch—a spell that prevents them from having a child. Along the way they encounter a group of psychologically damaged characters including: Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, and the Giant-killer Jack, all living out their familiar stories.

Throw in a wolf, two princes, Cinderella’s parents and stepfamily, Jack’s Mother, a Steward, a Granny, a Giant, Snow White and Sleeping Beauty, combined with a Mysterious Man and a fatherly Narrator, and you have the ingredients for one enchanting production.

Spellbinding Set

You can expect to be spellbound by a stunning set designed by Jason Wilhoite of Farmington, who also plays “The Baker.” Wilhoite and his team transformed past sets from the Barn, fastening worn planks at haphazard angles to construct the towering trees of the woods. “I thought this would be great for the trees because it gives it a bark like texture, but it’s a very modern look,” says Wilhoite. He even repurposed wood from houses, knocking on doors where he saw people tearing apart their porches and asking for their wood.

Wilhoite’s wonderful set also includes 338 floating storybook pages, a masterful work of decoupage, using scenes from favorite tales. Attached to piping and hanging from the rafters, the pages serve as curtains to the kingdom.

Sensational Score

Sondheim’s sensational score is in good hands with veteran music director Steve Kosinski of Grosse Pointe. Audiences will be blown away by show favorites that include: “Hello Little Girl,” “Agony,” “It takes Two” “Stay With Me,” “On The Steps of The Palace,” “Any Moment,” “Giants in the Sky,” “No One Is Alone,” “Last Midnight,” “Children Will Listen,” and more.

The music illuminates the lessons of Sondheim’s provocative fable on familial relationships. Every character in this land desires something, dreaming and yearning with all of their heart and soul; they encounter risks and rewards associated with straying from their paths; and they all learn to be careful what they wish for.

