'Jazz on the River' coming to Trenton this weekend with lineup of notable musicians

TRENTON, MICH (WXYZ) — Where is the best place to hear some cool jazz? Ask people living in the Trenton area and they just might tell you on the river, in Elizabeth Park.

The Trenton park, located at 4461 Elizabeth Drive, has been the setting for the spot for noted jazz musicians for the past 27 years. Jazz On The River has been a main attraction for fans of the music genre for nearly three decades and top entertainers are set to take the stage. This year’s two-day event will be held on Aug. 3 and 4. The park will open at 10 a.m. and close with the final performance of the night at 7 p.m.

Among the acts slated to perform this year include Grammy nominated soul singer Maysa, Grammy winning jazz guitarist Norman Brown and jazz greats Jessy J, and Alexander Zonjic and friends. To learn more, visit https://www.waynecounty.com/articles/jazz-on-the-river.aspx.