"Life is a Cabaret" raising money for American Cancer Society Relay for Life

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) - "Life is a Cabaret" is a special theatrical event to be held Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. (doors open at 6 pm) - a musical fundraiser featuring Broadway tunes sung by local performers at The Village Theater at Cherry Hill located at 50400 Cherry Hill Rd, Canton, MI 48188.



The cast is comprised of semi-professional and professional talent from throughout Southeast Michigan's theatre community who are passionate about helping the charity.

Producer/director Denise Staffeld says, "These performers recognize the power that music has to touch the heart and help to raise the spirits of those in need of a lift. We are excited to share our voices and song with the public, honor cancer survivors their family members, and provide a sense of support and entertainment." Music direction is by Kevin Robert Ryan, Director of Music and Liturgy at St. Thomas a'Becket Catholic Church.



Cabaret cast member Roy Sexton says, "It is an honor to support the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life as I have had a number of family members who have been touched by this tricky disease." Sexton will be performing "Corner of the Sky" from Pippin, "This is the Life" from Golden Boy, and "Putting It Together" from Sunday in the Park with George.



Other popular musicals whose signature numbers will be featured in the cabaret are Dear Evan Hansen¸ Rent, Les Miserables, Kiss Me Kate, Newsies, Mamma Mia!, Wicked, Hercules, Jekyll & Hyde, You're a Good Man Charlie Brown, Chicago, Man of La Mancha, Anastasia, The Phantom of the Opera, and A Chorus Line.



Megan Schaper, Relay for Life community development manager for Canton, Plymouth, Westland and Ypsilanti, said the Broadway-style cabaret reflects a move to bring more flexibility to fundraising, rather than having the sole focus on the one-day Relay, which is May 19 in Canton's Heritage Park.



"We just have more freedom to spread things out and have fundraisers happen at different times of the year," Schaper said. "With the cabaret, we can connect with a whole different part of the community that Relay has never touched before. The goal is to touch a whole new group and let them fight cancer how they want to fight it."



All proceeds for this event benefit the American Cancer Society Relay for Life Canton-Plymouth Event. Tickets are available for $22.00 by visiting www.cantonvillagetheater.org . The event includes the performance, dessert reception, coffee bar, a silent auction and a cash bar. This event is being offered in partnership with the Women's Life Society, Chapter 827, Chicks for Charity and The American Cancer Society.



"This is a big deal. It's a vision of mine that has been four years in the making," Staffeld said. "I really wanted to make this happen. We have this incredible talent and it's another great way we can raise money and put that talent to good use. … This is a great way to kick off Relay. We're hoping to raise a lot of money. The vision has become a reality."



Tickets: Online or visit or call the theater 10am-2pm Monday-Friday. 734-394-5300 ext 3. PLEASE LEAVE A MESSAGE. CALLS WILL BE RETURNED WITHIN 24 HOURS OR WEEKEND CALLS BY END OF DAY MONDAY. All ages must have a ticket. No refunds or exchanges

