Local Author Fair to be held March 23 at the Royal Oak Public Library

Posted at 9:17 AM, Mar 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-23 09:21:36-04

ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) — Calling all book lovers! The Royal Oak Public Library is thrilled to host its Local Author Fair on Saturday, March 23rd from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

This event brings together talented local authors writing for all ages, offering an opportunity to find your next favorite books and meet the creative minds behind them. Nineteen authors have been selected, including Delaney Andrews, Linda Bradley, Roni Hall, Stephen Mack Jones, Kenya Moss-Dyme, and Susan Whitall. Several teen and youth authors will also be in attendance, including Kristin Bartley Lenz, Tracy Bilen, Brigitta Estelle Burguess, Shona Darin, Kinyel Friday and Daralynn Walker.

The Royal Oak Public Library is located at 222 E. 11 Mile Road. For more information, call 248-246-3700 or visit https://ropl.org/1825/Meet-the-Authors to learn more about each featured author.

