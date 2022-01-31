Monster Energy Supercross coming to Ford Field on March 12

(WXYZ) — Ford Field will be the site of a racing showdown as the Monster Energy Supercross comes to town.
The event will be held Saturday, Marcy 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Ford Field. Click here to buy tickets.
From the organizers:
Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is the highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing series in the world. Over the course of a 17-week season, the greatest athletes seek to outperform each other on custom-designed tracks inside the most prestigious stadiums in the country. These ultra-competitive riders compete handlebar-to-handlebar on narrow dirt courses featuring tight corners, fast straightaways, challenging rhythm sections, triple jumps and whoops sections designed to test technical skills and endurance. In 2022, three former 450SX Supercross Champions will be vying for another title: Jason Anderson, Cooper Webb, and Eli Tomac, while the rest of the field chases their first championship. Don’t miss the exhilaration of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.