The 26th Clawson Lions Club's "Down on Main Street" charity car show set for August 10th

CLAWSON, MICH (WXYZ — This year marks the 26th Clawson Lions Club's "Down on Main Street" Charity Car Show, an outdoor event to be held in downtown Clawson on August 10, 2024, the Saturday before the "Dream Cruise".

Proceeds from the show will benefit area sight, hearing and related charitable organizations and projects including Leader Dogs for The Blind, Beaumont Silent Children, and the Penrickton Center for Blind Children. Over 400 vehicles, ranging from antiques, street rods and muscle cars to boats, choppers and antique campers will be on display.

To learn more, visit Clawson Lions Club -- Clawson, Michigan.