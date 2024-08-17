The Grosse Pointe Art Fair is not your ordinary art fair

GROSSE POINTE SHORES, MI (WXYZ) — Grosse Pointe Art Fair, presented by Art as Healing Foundation, will take place August 17-18 at the historic Ford Estate in Grosse Pointe Shores located at 1100 Lake Shore Road.

The event will take place outdoors along the walking path of the estate and feature finely crafted original artwork from almost 100 artists. Art lovers will find handmade jewelry, painting, ceramics, pottery, glass work, woodworking, fiber art, sculpture, and more. In addition, Ford House will be selling food and beverages with a limited selection outside with the art fair as well as a more extensive food and beverage menu in the restaurant inside the Visitor Center Cafe. Live Acoustic Music will also be happening during the art fair.

Admission to the art fair includes a Ford House Grounds Pass, and is available for purchase at the Gate House entrance to the show. Tickets are also available online in advance at artfairfun.com and include access to walking the estate grounds with several beautiful gardens for touring and even a butterfly house. To learn more, visit www.ArtFairFun.com.