DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — A cultural icon and one of the Motor City’s greatest contributions to the world, the Model T will celebrate its birthday with a “Sweet 116 Party” on Sunday, September 29.

The Ford Piquette Avenue Plant Museum (461 Piquette Ave.) will mark the occasion with free Model T rides, a vintage vehicle show, crafts for the kids, and food and shopping from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Activities in the museum’s first-floor event space are free. The line for free T rides will form at the historic front entrance. Birthday cake will be served at noon while supplies last. A special guest at the party will be a 1924 Model T fire truck visiting from the Michigan Firehouse Museum in Ypsilanti.

To encourage a celebration of all vintage and antique vehicles, the museum is offering free admission to the drivers of visiting cars manufactured before 1975. Regular museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission includes optional guided tours at 10 a.m., Noon, and 2 p.m. Ticket prices are $10 to $18.

For a complete event schedule or to purchase tickets online, visit www.fordpiquetteplant.org. Museum admission tickets are also available at the door. For more information email info@fordpiquetteplant.org or call (313) 872-8759.