Warren to host its first-ever LGBTQIA+ Pride festival on June 29th

WARREN, MICH (WXYZ) — Warren is set to host its first-ever LGBTQIA+ Pride festival on June 29th, marking a historic moment for the city and its commitment to fostering a culture of acceptance and equality.

With the tagline "Live with Pride: Be Proud of Who You Are," the event promises a day filled with celebration, entertainment, community togetherness, and advocacy for the local LGBTQIA+ community. The festivities will kick off with a vibrant parade featuring colorful floats, spirited marchers, and an outpouring of support from the community. Following the parade, attendees can look forward to an array of activities, including live musical performances, electrifying drag shows, engaging drag story hour sessions, local vendors, LGBTQIA+ educational resources, a selection of food trucks and stands, and much more.

An adult only afterglow is being planned at a local bar following the daytime family friendly festivities. This family-friendly event will be held at the Warren City Hall, and is open to people of all ages, backgrounds, and identities, who believe in the principles of equality and respect. Whether you identify as LGBTQIA+ or as an ally, everyone is welcome to join in the festivities and show their support for the community. For more information, visit https://www.cityofwarren.org/events/warren-city-pride-june-29-2024/