Westland welcomes the Motor City Roots Festival haunted edition

WESTLAND, MICH (WXYZ) — The Motor City Roots Festival is back and ready to thrill you like never before with its Haunted Edition, taking place on Sunday, September 17th, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Get ready to experience a day of spine-tingling music, eerie entertainment, and unforgettable memories at the historic Eloise Haunted Attraction in Westland, Michigan.

This year, the Motor City Roots Festival is pulling out all the stops with a line-up that's sure to raise the spirits of attendees. Featuring electrifying performances by renowned artists, including Young Jeezy, Antonio Brown, Lit LB, and Babyface Ray, the festival promises an unparalleled auditory experience that will send shivers down your spine.

However, the excitement doesn't stop there. In addition to the incredible musical performances, festival-goers can immerse themselves in a hauntingly enchanting atmosphere at the Eloise Haunted Attraction. With its rich history and rumored ghostly inhabitants, this location provides the perfect backdrop for a truly unforgettable event. You'll also be able to indulge your taste buds with a variety of delectable delights from the festival's food trucks. Options include pizza, wings, hibachi, tacos, ribs, and much more that will satisfy every craving.

In keeping with the spirit of celebration, the event will also feature a curated selection of dozens of vendors, tons of fun games such as video game trucks and even a mobile bowling alley.