Betty White is turning 100 years old; here's how you can celebrate

(WXYZ) — Betty White is turning 100 on January 17, and you can celebrate at your local movie theater. According to CNN, the former Golden Girl will be hosting a special movie event called “Betty White: 100 Years Young – A Birthday Celebration.”

The movie is primarily a “day in the life” of White and will show behind-the-scenes on set, her advocacy for animals, and her actual birthday party. There will be guest appearances from Ryan Reynolds, Morgan Freeman, Tina Fey, Clint Eastwood, and many more within the movie.

CNN writes that “the movie will be packed with clips from some of White’s iconic roles, including Rose on “Golden Girls," her hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live," her Super Bowl/Snickers commercial, and her role as Sue Ann on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."

Here are the theaters expected to show the film on Jan. 17:

AMC Fairlane 21: 18900 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, MI 48126

Cinemark Southland Mall and XS: 23000 Eureka Road, Taylor, MI 48180

Emagine Palladium: 209 Hamilton Row, Birmingham, MI 48009

Phoenix Theatres State-Wayne: 35310 Michigan Ave, Wayne, MI 48184

The Maple Theater: 4135 W. Maple Rd., Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301

Emagine Canton: 39535 Ford Rd, Canton, MI 48187

Phoenix Theatres Laurel Park Place: 17310 Laurel Park Place Mall, Livonia, MI 48152

Please note that showtimes are at 1 pm and 7 pm. If interested in seeing the movie, head to FANDANGO to make a reservation.

