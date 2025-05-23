Billy Joel cancels all upcoming concerts, including November Ford Field show

(SCRIPPS NEWS/WXYZ) — Rock star Billy Joel announced he is canceling all of his upcoming concerts after developing normal pressure hydrocephalus, a condition that causes fluid to build up inside the skull and press on the brain.

Among the shows cancelled is the November 15, 2025, performance at Ford Field with Stevie Nicks. That show was postponed in March, about two weeks before the original scheduled date of March 29, after Joel said he had recently had surgery and was undergoing physical therapy.

Ford Field posted the following information about refunds for the show:

You don't need to take any action to receive your refund. It will be automatically processed back to the original payment used for the purchase. Please be aware that the refund will go to the original purchaser if the tickets were transferred to you.

In a social media post on Joel's Instagram page, his managers said that his condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances and led to problems with his hearing, vision and balance.

"Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health," the post reads. "He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage."

Joel released a brief statement regarding the cancellation of upcoming shows.

"I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding," said Billy Joel.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, normal pressure hydrocephalus typically affects people over age 65. Joel is 76 years old. The Cleveland Clinic adds that it affects about 0.2% of people between the ages 70 and 80, and about 5.9% of people over 80.

It adds that the disorder is reversible with early diagnosis and fast treatment.