Broadway theater renamed after James Earl Jones

A theater in New York City is being renamed after acting legend James Earl Jones.

On Wednesday, the Shubert Organization announced that the Cort Theatre would be renamed the James Earl Jones Theatre.

“The Shubert Organization is so incredibly honored to put James—an icon in the theatre community, the Black community, and the American community—forever in Broadway’s lights,” said Robert E. Wankel, Shubert CEO and board chair in a news release. “That James deserves to have his name immortalized on Broadway is without question.”

News of the 110-year-old theater being renamed comes after a New Deal For Broadway was struck last August to see the Shubert, Nederlander, and Jujamcyn chains rename one of their theaters after a Black artist, the Associated Press reported.

The EGOT winner first performed in 1958 at the Cort Theatre in "Sunrise at Campobello."

He's won two Tony awards for best actor in a play for his performances in "The Great White Hope in 1969 and "Fences" in 1987.

“For me standing in this very building sixty-four years ago at the start of my Broadway career, it would have been inconceivable that my name would be on the building today,” said Jones in a statement. “Let my journey from then to now be an inspiration for all aspiring actors.”

The organization said a formal dedication ceremony would be held this summer when it reopens.