Burna Boy is bringing the “Love, Damini” summer tour to the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Fresh off of his sold-out, record-setting Madison Square Garden concert, Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Burna Boy is coming to the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater on July 21.

Known globally for his contemporary take on Afrobeat, a fusion of traditional West African music and jazz, the Nigeria-native has worked with artists such as Sam Smith, Beyoncè and Justin Bieber. Burna Boy’s Detroit concert will take place just after the June 30 release of “Love, Damini,” the follow-up album to the critically-acclaimed “Twice as Tall” album - released in 2020.

Tickets for Burna Boy’s “Love, Damini” summer tour are available now and can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com or at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater box office located at 2600 Atwater Street in downtown Detroit. Ticket prices start at $50.

Here is the full list of “Love, Damini” summer 2022 tour dates:

July 17, 2022 – Bridgetown, BB – Tipsy All White Beach Party (Festival)

July 21, 2022 – Detroit, MI – Aretha Franklin Amphitheater

July 22, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

July 23, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 24, 2022 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

July 27, 2022 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 29, 2022 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

July 30, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga (Festival)

July 31, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena