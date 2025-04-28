Cedar Point confirms Top Thrill 2 will be open when the park opens May 3

(WXYZ) — After months of speculation, Cedar Point has confirmed that Top Thrill 2 will be open when the park opens for the season this Saturday, May 3.

This comes almost a month after the park released video of Top Thrill 2 undergoing testing at the end of March. That 34-second video was entitled and captioned "Get Ready to Go."

The roller coaster spent much of last year being worked on following an extensive renovation that removed the hydraulic launch system in favor of an LSM system. That renovation included the installation of a 420-foot tall spike.

The amusement park confirmed the news in a Facebook post that included a video highlighting the roller coaster. The post reads:

#TopThrill2 returns May 3, 2025. Get revvved up! 😎



In the wake of the closure of Kingda Ka, Top Thrill 2 will reopen as the tallest roller coaster in the world. It is set to regain the title as tallest roller coaster in the world, until the under construction Falcon's Flight begins operation.

Six Flags is currently in the process of building Six Flags Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia, the park which will include Falcon's Flight, a roller coaster that is set to top out at 640 feet tall.

However, it has not yet been announced when either Six Flags Qiddiya or Falcon's Flight would open. The proposed opening is sometime in 2025, but there has been no firm confirmation on that from the company.

Cedar Point is also in the process of constructing a tilt coaster called Siren's Curse. While the park has posted several updates on the construction of that ride, they have only said it will open in early summer.

