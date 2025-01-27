Cedar Point gives riders their first 'look' at Siren's Curse experience

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WXYZ) — Cedar Point has released an animation on their YouTube and social media, which gives riders a taste of what their next roller coaster will be like.

When it opens later this year, Siren's Curse will be the tallest, fastest, and longest tilt roller coaster in North America.

Siren's Curse is technically an expansion of the park. The coaster is inspired by the legend of mysterious creatures in Lake Erie, with sirens luring sailors to their capsizing.

Riders will ascend an old 160-foot-tall Lake Erie shipping crane tower, with ominous music getting louder, before reaching a dead stop on a "broken off" section of track.

The platform will tilt 90 degrees at the drop, forcing riders to look straight down,

The ride features 2,966 feet of track, with a top speed of 58 mph over the two-minute ride. It includes 13 weightless airtime moments, two 360-degree, zero-gravity barrel rolls and a high-speed “triple-down” element with twisted and overbanked track.

The new coaster will be located across from the Iron Dragon suspended coaster near Cedar Point's marina.

Including Siren's Curse, Cedar Point now has 19 roller coasters.

You can purchase tickets to attend Cedar Point to ride this coaster next summerat this link.