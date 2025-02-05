Cedar Point looking to hire 7,000 ahead of 2025 summer season

(WEWS) — Are you interested in a seasonal position at The Roller Coaster Capital of the World? Cedar Point is planning to hire 7,000 seasonal employees for its 2025 season.

Applications for various roles will begin with what the park calls a “hiring blitz” from Feb. 15 to Feb. 22. Applicants can apply in person from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cedar Point Hiring + Training Center, 2206 Cleveland Road West, all week. Some might even be hired the same day.

Online applications can also be submitted HERE.

This is part of a recruiting campaign by their parent company, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, that will spread across all of its parks in North America.

Cedar Point is looking to hire for various positions, including food and beverage employees, ride operators, lifeguards and aquatic team members, security, hotel, maintenance, behind-the-scenes, and many others.

The pay for the position depends on experience, prior service, and position, but the range provided was from $13 to $17 per hour. Additionally, park associates can expect benefits such as discounts on park food and merchandise, ride nights and free admission to any Six Flags park.

Other benefits include reward and recognition programs, exclusive associate park events, a cafeteria with discounted meals and on-site housing for qualified applicants.

“Our seasonal associates are the true driver of our mission to make people happy throughout the season,” said Cedar Point's assistant general manager, Colleen Brady. “There’s a position for every skill level, whether it’s on the front lines or behind the scenes, and each helps us deliver an amazing experience for guests from all over the world.”

Cedar Point is the second-oldest continuously operating amusement park in North America. This year, the park will introduce The Siren’s Curse, in which riders will be tilted 90 degrees over a 160-foot shipping crane tower and then released to a speed of 58 mph.

