Cedar Point looking to hire 7,000 in hiring blitz ahead summer season

(WXYZ) — Cedar Point is looking for 7,000 new seasonal employees before the park opens for the 2023 season May 6.

The park is hoping to fill most of the positions during a weeklong hiring blitz from February 18 to February 24. The blitz is part of the largest-ever recruiting campaign by Cedar Fair, Cedar Point's parent company, which is looking to staff up its parks across the United States and Canada.

While a number of events are scheduled at schools in surrounding Ohio communities, additional events are being held Saturday, February 18, and Sunday, February 19 at Sawmill Creek resort near Cedar Point, and Friday, February 24 at the Cedar Point Recruiting Center, located just off the Cedar Point causeway.

To learn more about the event and available positions, please visit cedarpoint.com/jobs. The available jobs include:

Ride operators

Food and Beverage

Lifeguards and Aquatics

Security