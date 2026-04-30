Cedar Point opens for the season May 9. Here's what's new for this year

(WXYZ) — Thrill seekers, get ready, you've got less than two weeks to go before Cedar Point opens for the season.

The park will officially welcome its first visitors of the season on May 9, and officials say they have a number of special events planned for the season ahead.

In addition to the normal thrills, Cedar Park will also be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic Corkscrew roller coaster, which was the world's first triple-looping coaster when it was introduced in 1976. Corkscrew is one of 18 roller coasters at the park, including the newest Siren's Curse.

“We’ve been waiting for this moment all winter, and our team’s excitement around the upcoming season is palpable,” said Colleen Brady, park president of Cedar Point, in a news release. “With newer attractions like Siren’s Curse and Top Thrill 2™, plus the multitude of attractions and entertainment for young families, we’re ready to make people happy for another summer of special moments, memories, and non-stop fun.”

Among the offerings will be the new Barrels & Bites event from June 5 to 28 on the Frontier Trail. It will include beer, bourbon, and wine, along with food pairings by the park's culinary team.

Following that, on select days from June 29 to July 4, Cedar Point will celebrate the United States' 250th anniversary with the Star-Spangled Celebration presented by M&M’S ®, which will culminate on Independence Day with one of the largest fireworks displays on the Great Lakes.

Cedar Point is also introducing a veterans VIP parking area at the front of the main parking lot near the Main Gate, available every operating day, in addition to existing offers such as discounted admission tickets for first responders and members of the military.