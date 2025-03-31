Cedar Point releases video of Top Thrill 2 testing ahead of May 3 opening day

(WXYZ) — In the words of Dr. Frankenstein, "It's alive!" And it looks like Top Thrill 2 is getting ready to roll on the opening day of Cedar Point in May.

While the park hasn't commented on the status of the revamped roller coaster, which was shut down for repairs shortly after opening in 2024, they have posted a video to their various social media accounts that shows trains running on the tracks.

The 34-second video is entitled and captioned "Get Ready to Go."

Cedar Point is set to open for the season in just over a month on Saturday, May 3. They are also in the process of constructing a tilt coaster called Siren's Curse. While the park has posted several updates on construction of that ride, they have only said it will open in early summer.