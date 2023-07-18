Watch Now
EntertainmentCedar Point

Actions

Cedar Point teases August 8th announcement for former Top Thrill Dragster

Top Thrill Dragster
WXYZ
Top Thrill Dragster
Posted at 5:11 PM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 17:11:02-04

(WXYZ) — It looks like Cedar Point fans only have about two more weeks until they find out what will happen with Top Thrill Dragster.

The theme park posted a tease to their Twitter account for an August 8, 2023 announcement that says "Get Revvved Up". Along the left hand side of the picture is what appears to be a section of the roller coaster's track.

In January,Cedar Point teased "a new formula for thrills" involving the roller coaster, which was retired following an accident that left a woman injured. A lawsuit is currently pending surrounding that incident.

Cedar Point has been working on the roller coaster in recent months, including removing large sections of track.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Good morning Detroit: Send us your video & be on TV