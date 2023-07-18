Cedar Point teases August 8th announcement for former Top Thrill Dragster

(WXYZ) — It looks like Cedar Point fans only have about two more weeks until they find out what will happen with Top Thrill Dragster.

The theme park posted a tease to their Twitter account for an August 8, 2023 announcement that says "Get Revvved Up". Along the left hand side of the picture is what appears to be a section of the roller coaster's track.

In January,Cedar Point teased "a new formula for thrills" involving the roller coaster, which was retired following an accident that left a woman injured. A lawsuit is currently pending surrounding that incident.

Cedar Point has been working on the roller coaster in recent months, including removing large sections of track.

