(WXYZ) — Video going viral of Cedar Point's newest roller coaster shows riders hanging in midair as the ride vehicle is stuck on the tilt track.

It then shows the vehicle release from Siren's Curse and continue on the circuit. X user @ZippinPackers posted the video on Sunday:

Viral video shows Siren's Curse stuck on tilt hill at Cedar Point

Park spokesperson Tony Clark issued the following statement on the incidents, stressing the ride's safety equipment worked as designed:

On Saturday and Sunday, the coaster experienced technical delays (similar to a check engine light) that paused its operation. Its safety system performed as designed, keeping all guests safe. Following a complete systems check, the ride was restarted and guests continued their ride as normal. It reopened to guests shortly after both delays.

Siren's Curse has been open for just under a year. See reporter Brittany Toolis ride with Tony Clark just before it opened to the public last year:

Take a ride on Siren's Curse, Cedar Point's newest roller coaster

Siren's Curse is the tallest, fastest, and longest tilt roller coaster in North America.

Riders ascend an old 160-foot-tall Lake Erie shipping crane tower, with ominous music getting louder, before reaching a dead stop on a "broken off" section of track.

The platform tilts 90 degrees at the drop, forcing riders to look straight down,

The ride features 2,966 feet of track, with a top speed of 58 mph over the two-minute ride. It includes 13 weightless airtime moments, two 360-degree, zero-gravity barrel rolls, and a high-speed “triple-down” element with twisted and overbanked track.

The coaster is located across from the Iron Dragon suspended coaster near Cedar Point's marina.

Including Siren's Curse, Cedar Point now has 19 roller coasters.

Siren's Curse was technically an expansion of the park. The coaster is inspired by the legend of mysterious creatures in Lake Erie, with sirens luring sailors to their capsizing.

